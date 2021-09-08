Utilimarc Honored As A Global Sustainability Leader By Business Intelligence Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Business Intelligence Group named Utilimarc as a finalist for the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Business Intelligence Group named Utilimarc as a finalist for the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission in 2021 and going forward.

Utilimarc helps fleets benchmark, analyze and report on electric vehicle performance and carbon emissions reduction.

Utilimarc is working with leading utility and municipal fleets to help benchmark, analyze and report on electric vehicle performance and carbon emissions reduction - creating a more in-depth understanding of sustainable tactics and operational policies for their customers across North America.

Developing a fleet analytics product and a service to help their customers better optimize their collective 300,000 vehicles and equipment, Utilimarc aims to enable investor-owned utility and government municipality fleets to better service their residents with clean, renewable energy and operations through a strict data cleansing and custom reporting process. As electric vehicles and alternative fuel initiatives gain traction in the fleet industry, Utilimarc is helping customers adopt sustainable technology and fuel successfully - without the growing pains and gaps in data that could make for a difficult transition.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Utilimarc for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes and across all industries were considered for the Sustainability Leadership Award, with only 20 honorees recognized with an award. Past honorees of the BIG Sustainability Awards include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, John Deere, General Motors, Dow and Bausch & Lomb.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside so many innovative companies. Our focus in being a trusted advisor and BI solution for enterprise fleets has led us to build the necessary data modeling and EV reporting solution to empower clients with the insights needed to effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately achieve net zero emissions goals. Recognition by the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to our long-term commitment in helping our customers - some of the nation's largest public and private sector vehicle fleets - continually work towards implementing short- and long-term sustainability initiatives." - Chris Shaffer, Utilimarc CEO.

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc is leading the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise fleets. We work closely with our customers to ensure their data is actionable and reliable to inform sustainable change within their organization. Twenty years of industry experience working with diverse data silos from the nation's largest utility fleets has driven us to develop our BI platform that connects and unifies fleet data sources into a single environment - expressed through our Fleet Analytics, Benchmarking and Fleet Lifecycle applications.

An important layer to Utilimarc's BI platform - and its success - is our people. Our team of data scientists and fleet analysts work closely with our customers building custom scheduled reports and dashboards specific to their needs. The results of unifying data sources empowers our customers to have a true understanding of the daily performance and utilization of their fleet assets.

Utilimarc is headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, currently working alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

