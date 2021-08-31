Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size Worth $373.81 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global uterine manipulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 373.81 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. A surge in the prevalence of gynecological diseases, coupled with the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, is a key driving factor for the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of application, the total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH) segment held the largest share in 2020. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor propelling the segment growth

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly attributed to the increase in the number of patients suffering from various gynecological conditions

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing foreign investment to enter the economically developing countries

Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy, Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The increasing prevalence of various gynecological disorders and the growing adoption of uterine manipulation devices owing to their ease of use and convenience are among factors expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of UF tumors increases as women grow older and it is prevalent in over 30% of women aged between 40 and 60. UF usually develops in women in their late 40s and early 50s, though in some women it may occur at a younger age. Thus, the increasing number of women suffering from UF has led to a rise in the number of hysterectomy procedures, leading to significant demand for uterine manipulation devices.

Moreover, several key players are investing in R&D for the launch of innovative minimally and noninvasive surgical instruments. Currently, various advanced manipulators are available in the market. For instance, during colpotomy procedure, usually manipulators with a cup to fit over the cervix are preferred. These include RUMI in combination with KOH cups (by CooperSurgical, Inc.) and VCare (by CONMED Corporation). Therefore, various advantages offered by these devices are cumulatively responsible for boosting the demand for minimally invasive procedures, thereby propelling the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global uterine manipulation devices market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Uterine Manipulation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy (TLH)



Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy (LSH)



Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH)



Sacrocolpopexy



Other Applications

Uterine Manipulation Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Uterine Manipulation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Norway





Sweden





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Qatar

List of Key Players of Uterine Manipulation Devices Market

Conkin Surgical Instruments Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

CooperSurgical, Inc.

B. Braun Medical Ltd.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

CONMED Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG

LiNA Medical ApS

Richard Wolf GmbH

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Purple Surgical

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Bissinger Medizintechnik

The O.R. Company (Symmetry Surgical Inc.)

LSI Solutions, Inc.

