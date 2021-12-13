UTEP, ParkMobile To Offer Reserved Parking For Campus Events

EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at El Paso has entered a partnership with ParkMobile, a provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., to offer contactless parking reservations for events at UTEP, starting Dec. 13, 2021.

Students, faculty, and visitors will be able to reserve parking on campus via ParkMobile for entertainment activities at Sun Bowl Stadium, the Don Haskins Center, Magoffin Auditorium, and other campus venues. The ParkMobile app is available through iPhone and Android.

To make a parking reservation, users search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and select where to park. After users book a reservation, they can use their mobile pass or printed permit to redeem the reservation. Please note that UTEP athletic events are not part of the app yet.

"ParkMobile has seen much success with reservations at other universities around the state, so we look forward to welcoming the app to our campus," said UTEP Vice President for Business Affairs, Mark McGurk. "We hope that the reservation feature will make attending UTEP events a more seamless experience."

Several El Paso venues and universities throughout Texas use ParkMobile, which has more than 1.9 million users throughout the state, and over 29 million users nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome UTEP to our platform, which services 140-plus colleges and universities nationwide," said Jeff Perkins, CEO for ParkMobile. "With multiple venues and 35 ParkMobile dedicated parking locations around campus, UTEP is utilizing our reservations feature all throughout the school."

About ParkMobileParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America. Its contactless approach helps millions of people easily find, reserve and pay for parking on their mobile device. Thousands of locations across the country use the company's technology including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations also are available in metro area garages, which allows people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile is among the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utep-parkmobile-to-offer-reserved-parking-for-campus-events-301442333.html

SOURCE ParkMobile