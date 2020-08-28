Utah Bankruptcy Attorney Theron Morrison Featured In Top 100 Attorneys Magazine

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Theron Morrison of Morrison Law Group, Utah's only statewide bankruptcy and debt defense law firm, was one of only five attorneys in Utah selected to appear in the upcoming issue of The Top 100 Attorneys...

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Theron Morrison of Morrison Law Group, Utah's only statewide bankruptcy and debt defense law firm, was one of only five attorneys in Utah selected to appear in the upcoming issue of The Top 100 Attorneys of 2020.

As founding attorney for Morrison Law Group and one of the top five attorneys in Utah, Morrison leads the state's largest bankruptcy and consumer protection law firm with debt relief services related to chapter 7 and chapter 13 bankruptcy, workouts, delinquent taxes, loan modifications, short sales, student loans, and defending Utahans against illegal collection. Morrison Law Group has served more than 20,000 Utah families since its founding in 2004.

Top 100 Magazine candidates are selected utilizing proprietary software, which employs an algorithm to search a variety of online resources -- including social media, blog posts, peer reviews, and Google indices -- for industry-specific terms and keywords. Once the software has compiled a preliminary list of qualified candidates, the selections are analyzed manually by Top 100 Magazine staff to make the final selections. The magazine also accepts nominations through their website and social media channels.

Morrison holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and criminology from Metropolitan State University of Denver and earned his juris doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law. He has served as the Weber County Bar Association president as well as president of the National Consumer Bankruptcy Council, an affiliation of some of the nation's largest bankruptcy firms. The National Consumer Bankruptcy Council honored Morrison as "National Bankruptcy Attorney of the Year" in 2015.

The Morrison Law Group is Utah's only statewide consumer law firm with a focus on debt relief services, including bankruptcy, student loan debt, short sales, taxes, and creditor harassment. The firm has offices in Logan, Ogden, Sandy, and St. George.

For more information, visit morlg.com.

