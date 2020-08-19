PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USW International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in response to President Trump's tweet calling for a Goodyear boycott: "During the past year, our union and our individual members reached out...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USW International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in response to President Trump's tweet calling for a Goodyear boycott:

"During the past year, our union and our individual members reached out directly to the President and his White House staff on countless occasions as Goodyear was closing its 90-year-old American tire plant in Gadsden, Ala., which resulted in hundreds of workers losing their jobs.

"This closure happened as imported tires from around the globe flooded the U.S. market, leaving the union no choice but to again file a trade case challenging these unfairly traded imports.

"It would have been nice if the President would have paid as much attention to that loss of American jobs as he does to his MAGA hats. Maybe a tweet or two back then would have been helpful."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-trump-prioritizes-politics-over-manufacturing-jobs-301115152.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)