USW Proposes Continuation Of Bargaining To Resolve Contract At ATI

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has proposed returning to negotiations in-person with ATI (NYSE: ATI) to resolve the outstanding issues that led about 1,300 workers at nine facilities to strike over unfair labor practices on March 30, 2021.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs the union's negotiations with ATI, said that he hopes the overwhelming solidarity shown by the USW membership gives management an opportunity to show workers respect they have earned.

"Our progress has been hindered at every step by the company dragging its feet and violating labor law," McCall said. "Now is the time for ATI to commit to resolve the outstanding issues in good faith at the bargaining table."

McCall said that the USW today sent ATI another letter proposing to meet in person at the bargaining table to negotiate a tentative agreement and return to work understanding.

"We have always believed that the solution to the outstanding issues must be found through the collective bargaining process, and we are willing to prove it," he said. "It's up to ATI to act responsibly and bargain in good faith with us for a fair agreement."

McCall pointed out that the parties have met in the past without any trouble observing strict social distancing and related protocols during the pandemic.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

