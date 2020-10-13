USS Detroit Sends Uplifting Message Of Support To Ship's Namesake City On Navy's 245th Birthday

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 245 th Birthday of the United States Navy and the central theme of this year's birthday and heritage week is "Victory at Sea," which encompasses the Navy's efforts in battle during World War II in the...

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 245 th Birthday of the United States Navy and the central theme of this year's birthday and heritage week is "Victory at Sea," which encompasses the Navy's efforts in battle during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

Despite the challenges facing our Nation during this time of pandemic and divisiveness, like our brave Sailors of WWII, the crew of USS Detroit (LCS7) stand guard to preserve our freedom and protect our shores 24/7.

Since the 2014 commissioning of USS Detroit right here on the Detroit River, the Metropolitan Detroit Navy League has maintained a close relationship with the ship's crew.

This short video reflects a day in their life and carries their message of pride and encouragement from USS Detroit to all Detroiters.

