USPTO Officially Issues ReelTime A Patent For Its Revolutionary Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image And Video Capturing System, Technology

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) confirmed that the patent application number 15/654,613, titled Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System, has officially been issued as U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 September 1, 2020.

The term of the patent is 20 years and 247 days from the earliest filing date of the patent application, calculated to be March 23, 2038.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: "This is truly a major milestone for ReelTime. I want to thank the whole team at Bold Patents for their excellent work and specifically Maegan Harris, Christine Delajian, and Chris Mayle whom without their talents and determination this would not have been possible. I look forward to working with them in the future. Now we are free to utilize and enforce this remarkable Patent."

Although the original technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching, the patent provides protection from infringement from any capturing of a plurality of images utilizing at least one mirror. This spans a wide range of industries and uses.

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code named the "Periramascope"), is described in the pending patent application as a "360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregate image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…"

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

