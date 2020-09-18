USPS Service Performance Continues To Show Uptick Through Labor Day Weekend

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service provided new service performance data yesterday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, indicating...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service provided new service performance data yesterday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, indicating performance continued overarching upward improvement while ensuring trucks run on time and adhering to the Postal Service's existing transportation schedule.

The data, available through the week of Sept. 5, ending Sept. 11, shows an upward improvement trend continued for two key service performance indicators - First-Class Mail (88.74 percent) and Periodicals (80.32 percent) - despite the challenges of delivering a holiday week's volume of mail with one less delivery day. A minimal service decline was reported for Marketing Mail (87.9 percent) during the shortened delivery week. In contrast, service for all three products declined in FY19 when compared to the week prior to the 2019 Labor Day holiday week.

Moreover, truck on-time departures are up 7 percent (from 89.74 percent to 97.2 percent) and extra trips are down from 5.5 percent to 2.5 percent from June 20 through Sept. 5.

The improvements are a result of the Postmaster General's commitment to drive operational discipline and improve efficiencies across processing, transportation and delivery.

Service performance is defined by the Postal Service from acceptance of a mailpiece into our system through delivery, measured against published service standards.

The Postal Service remains committed to improving service performance for the American public, delivering mail and packages to 160 million addresses - covering every state and territory, county, city, town and rural area in the country - six days a week.

