USPI Facilities Recognized For Excellence In Patient Experience

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), announced today that 28 of its facilities have earned recognition from Press Ganey for delivering exemplary patient-centric care.

For the 2020 award period, 18 USPI facilities received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for achievements in patient experience. This award honors healthcare facilities that have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, engagement or clinical quality performance. Guardian of Excellence Awards are given annually to those who sustain performance in the top 5% for each reporting period for the award year.

In addition, ten USPI facilities earned the Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, which is given annually to top performing organizations on the basis of extraordinary achievement. This award recognizes healthcare facilities that have maintained consistently high levels of excellence for multiple years.

In an outstanding display of consistency and commitment, 23 of the USPI facilities demonstrated sustained excellence in performance this year after being awarded these top honors in 2019.

"Together with our physicians, staff and health system partners, we focus on achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience, and these awards reflect that ongoing commitment," said Brett Brodnax, USPI President and CEO. "We are incredibly proud of our facilities for their dedication to our patients and their collaboration across the entire patient journey to deliver the best possible outcomes."

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

About USPI

United Surgical Partners International (USPI) operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 400 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, imaging centers, and in urgent care centers. USPI serves more than 2.7 million patients each year. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

