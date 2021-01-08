USPack Expands Pharmaceutical & Critical Parts Distribution Capabilities With Acquisition Of Capital Delivery Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack, a national leader in high-speed final-mile logistics and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the acquisition of Capital Delivery Systems, further expanding its final-mile delivery capabilities and national footprint. With the acquisition, USPack has expanded its wholesale pharmaceutical and parts distribution capabilities within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

"Diversifying our logistics services in both healthcare and critical parts is core to our mission of being an end-to-end logistics partner for our customers across all verticals" said Mark Glazman, CEO, USPack. "We're thrilled to welcome Capital Delivery Systems' customers and build on the company's proven operational excellence in wholesale pharmaceutical logistics and critical parts storage and expedited delivery with USPack's broader set of capabilities."

"We're excited to join a highly-respected, nationwide logistics partner and be able to offer more services and capacity for our customers" said Jim Stubbs, President, Capital Delivery Systems. "By leveraging USPack's tech-enabled operating platform we can now further enhance our customer experience by providing best-in-class service levels through greater visibility and optimized delivery networks."

This is one of three acquisitions over the last 12 months in which USPack has partnered with a proven final mile services provider. With these acquisitions, USPack is uniquely positioned as an omni-channel same-day final-mile delivery partner for its national customers. Continuing to expand our network density and final mile capabilities with strong operating partners who embrace technology as a differentiator remains a key strategy for USPack in 2021. In addition, USPack's commitment to investments in its technology will continue to be instrumental in providing seamless integration for its customers, helping them scale amid the booming Delivery Economy.

About USPackUSPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the delivery economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities, and also provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com .

About NewSpring HoldingsNewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uspack-expands-pharmaceutical--critical-parts-distribution-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-capital-delivery-systems-301203405.html

SOURCE USPack