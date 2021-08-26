USO Statement On Terrorist Attacks: "Today, America Lost Some Of Her Heroes"

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Dr. J.D. Crouch, II - CEO and President of the United Service Organizations (USO) about today's terrorist attacks:

The USO extends its deepest of condolences to the families and loved ones of those service members who lost their lives.

"Today, America lost some of her heroes as U.S. service members made the ultimate sacrifice as part of a mission to evacuate American citizens and others who have helped the United States in its fight against terrorism. Many other American service members were also injured in this terrorist attack.

The USO extends its deepest of condolences to the families and loved ones of those service members who lost their lives. They did not die in vain as they sought to help their fellow citizens escape Afghanistan as well as Afghan allies who were seeking a better life.

As a military support organization, the USO is steadfast in its commitment to our service members, their families, and the families of the fallen. In times of crisis and uncertainty, our USO locations are a source of comfort and a place where service members can find vital resources and connections to home. Our USO facilities are available to serve as a location for service members and their families. We are open and there for them and their needs.

To find a center or receive assistance, please visit www.USO.org/centers."

