USO Launches Mentorship Platform In Partnership With Veterati To Help Service Members And Military Spouses Achieve Career Goals

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) is partnering with Veterati, a mentorship platform for the military community, to launch the USO Mentorship Platform. This new resource will connect transitioning service members and military spouses with professionals in their industry of interest and help them navigate meaningful career paths in a rapidly changing world.

An estimated 200,000-plus service members transition from the military into civilian life each year, and more than 650,000 military spouses are constantly transitioning. Too many have joined the 1.5 million transitioning veterans and 5.5 million military spouses who are currently unemployed or underemployed.

In a world where 80 percent of new jobs come from a personal connection, it is important to have access to a network of professionals who are already in the workforce and may know of jobs that could be unlisted or otherwise unavailable to those without an inside contact. This power of personal connections is what inspired the USO and Veterati to facilitate meaningful conversations between experienced mentors and those in the military community who are striving to set or fulfill career goals during various points of service.

"Military life teaches discipline, a strong work ethic, teamwork, communication skills, and adaptability - all of which are highly valued by employers," said Christopher Plamp, Senior Vice President of Operations, Programs, and Entertainment at the USO. "By partnering with Veterati, the USO will continue to stand by our service members and military spouses as they leverage critical skills developed during deployment and foster the relationships critical to career success."

The USO Mentorship Platform offers participants the opportunity to choose one or several volunteer mentors who can provide advice on career paths, interviewing skills, personal branding, and other job-related topics.

"In today's complex career environment, real-time mentorship insights holistically empower a mentee to better understand themselves, the opportunities around them and how to succeed in pursuing those personally aligned opportunities." said Daniel Rau, CEO and cofounder of Veterati.

In addition to the USO Mentorship Platform, the USO supports professional development within the military community through programs such as:

Pathfinder® Transition Program : USO Transition Specialists work with service members to create an individualized plan focusing on employment, education, financial readiness, mentorship, and increased access to relevant veterans' benefits in their communities.

USO Transition Specialists work with service members to create an individualized plan focusing on employment, education, financial readiness, mentorship, and increased access to relevant veterans' benefits in their communities. Webinars and Live Workshops: Service members and their spouses are invited to participate in career-focused workshops. Topics range from mastering LinkedIn and building a federal resume to higher education for military spouses and developing financial wellness.

The USO invites the public to give more than thanks to transitioning service members and military spouses by volunteering as a Veterati mentor through LinkedIn. For additional ways to actively express gratitude for the military community, visit USO.org/morethanthanks.

About the USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services, and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

About Veterati: Veterati i s the leading digital mentorship platform for the military community. We are on a mission to connect service members, veterans and military spouses directly with successful professionals, for the critical ADVICE, Community, and Connections to navigate through and beyond military service.

We use awesome features like LinkedIn sign on, algorithmic matching, smart calendar syncing, sms notifications and automated reviews so users have an incredible state of the art mentorship experience. Find us at veterati.com and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

