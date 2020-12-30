USG Acoustics Presents Acoustics Matters: Shaping Sound In Healthcare Environments

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, at a cultural moment when healthcare systems globally are undergoing lightning-speed transformation in response to COVID-19, USG Acoustics is kicking off the New Year with a timely virtual panel, "Acoustics Matters: Shaping Sound in Healthcare Environments". The panel features industry leaders Bryan Langlands of NBBJ Architects, Carolyn BaRoss of Perkins+Will, Ed Logsdon of Logsdon Acoustical Consulting, and Kurt Rockstroh of Steffian Bradley Architects, hosted by USG Acoustics team experts Patricia DeMuyt and and Andrew Schmidt.

"There is a growing body of research that links sound to human health, and the role of acoustic design in healthcare facilities is crucial in creating health, comfort and privacy," says USG's Patricia DeMuyt. "What acoustic challenges and complexities do we need to consider in spaces of healing? What can be done as builders, designers, facility owners and occupants to shape better and healthier environments? We fail to assess sound as part of our design at our peril." The panel will cover crucial emerging trends in healthcare construction design, including COVID-19's impact on creating private and safe spaces for patients and their care providers, as well as delving into how sound influences the patient experience, current best practices, and common acoustic design pitfalls. USG's panel brings together experts and thought leaders with over a century of combined experience for this important discussion.

The panel is scheduled for roughly one hour beginning at 2:00pm EST, and qualifies for AIA Continuing Education credits.

