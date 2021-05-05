USF Federal Credit Union Hires Chief Member Experience Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) is pleased to welcome Kathy Sianis, MBA, as the organization's Chief Member Experience Officer.

Sianis, who most recently served as a client management consultant for credit unions, has spent 20 years working in the financial industry overseeing all aspects of member care and member experience.

"Kathy's strong background in caring for members and making sure their needs are met will bring fresh perspectives to our credit union," USF FCU President and CEO Richard J. Skaggs said. "Her knowledge will continue to ensure that we meet our mission of delivering financial solutions to improve members' lives."

Among Sianis' previous titles were Vice President of Branch Operations and Contact Center Services at a $2.7 billion credit union in Georgia, Vice President of Retail Operations and Business Development at a Colorado credit union, and National Director of Retail Sales and Business Development at a large credit union in California.

At USF FCU, Sianis will set the organization's performance standards and expectations, oversee efforts to provide exceptional service to our members, lead all member service areas, including all retail operations, the contact center, branches, and mortgage/consumer lending as well as lead the credit union's digital banking initiatives.

About USF Federal Credit Union

USF Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services to the faculty, staff, students, alumni association members, and families of the University of South Florida. USF FCU serves more than 60,000 members with membership available through more than 40 Select Employee Groups and has assets of more than $850 million. USF FCU is a recipient of the Florida Governor's Sterling Award for Performance Excellence. Please visit: www.usffcu.com for more information.

