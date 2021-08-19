USD 808.61 Mn Growth In Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled ergonomic computer equipment market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and Distribution Channel (Offline distribution and online...

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled ergonomic computer equipment market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and Distribution Channel (Offline distribution and online distribution) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5%.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

At what rate is the market projected to grow? The ergonomic computer equipment market size will record an incremental growth of USD 808.61 million and a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.

The ergonomic computer equipment market size will record an incremental growth of million and a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market? 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale, Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are the top players in the market.

3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale, Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are the top players in the market. What is the key market driver? The increasing use of PCs for gaming is a key market driver that will offer immense growth opportunities in the market.

The increasing use of PCs for gaming is a key market driver that will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. How big is the APAC market?36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Eye Tracking Market Report -The eye tracking market size is expected to reach a value of USD 322.35 million, at a CAGR of 14.14%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now.

Facial Recognition Market Report-The projected valuation of the facial recognition market by 2025 is USD 3.78 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.40%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ergonomic computer equipment in the region. The report provides estimations of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market size. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ergonomic computer equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution



Online Distribution

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ergonomic computer equipment market report covers the following areas:

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Size

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Trends

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ergonomic computer equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ergonomic computer equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ergonomic computer equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Humanscale

Kinesis Corp.

Legrand SA

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp.

Logitech International SA

Matias Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-808-61-mn-growth-in-ergonomic-computer-equipment-market--global-market-analysis--forecast-model-301359276.html

SOURCE Technavio