USD 20.37 Bn Growth In Secure Logistics Market During 2020-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The secure logistics market is poised to grow by USD 20.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The secure logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing ability to track shipments.

The Secure Logistics Market is segmented by Service (Security services and Cash services) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The need for secure logistics for global cash circulation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The secure logistics market covers the following areas:

Secure Logistics Market SizingSecure Logistics Market ForecastSecure Logistics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Allied Universal

G4S Plc

GardaWorld Security Corp.

Loomis AB

Maltacourt Ltd.

My Alarm Center LLC

Prosegur Cash SA

Securitas AB

Security and Intelligence Services ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. The Brink's Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Security services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cash services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

