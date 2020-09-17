Uscreen Reveals COVID-19's Transformative Impact On The Fitness Industry In A New Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uscreen, the leading provider of video streaming and virtual on-demand technology to the health and fitness industries, announced today the release of their report on the transformative effects of COVID-19 on health clubs, studios and wellness businesses. The report, titled Is The Future of Fitness Online?, summarizes the results of 5 months of survey data and analysis of 11,000+ streaming services and 2.3 million end-users using Uscreen and other Video on Demand (VOD) platforms.

"We felt that providing our customers and broader industry with this report would provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions regarding their digital transformation," said PJ Taei, Uscreen Founder and CEO. The report breaks down the biggest barrier to achieving success in online VOD and content streaming, and provides data-driven insights into the steps operators must consider in order to promote and establish a vibrant online presence.

"COVID-19 was devastating to our business. We had to shut all three of our studios, which led to some really difficult conversations with our staff. It's hard to see everything you've worked so hard on being pushed to its limits," said Jackie Alexander, Co-Founder of Humming Puppy whose business has now successfully transformed to a fully digital delivery model.

Some of the more notable findings from the study included the fact that businesses that had an online presence pre-COVID, saw an increase of over 30% in online streaming revenueevery month during the shutdown. In addition, collected data shows a 300% increase in live streaming events between March and August 2020, supported by a 300K increase in cumulative end-users on Uscreen's platform in May alone. Finally, and perhaps most notably, operators who implemented a digital on-demand strategy during the shut down saw higher member engagement and earned an average of $50k in their first month.

"COVID's impact on the fitness industry will be felt for years to come. Our industry has undertaken years of digital transformation in just a few short months. We want to ensure that our customers begin their DX journey with actionable data that ensures success." PJ Taei, founder of Uscreen.

