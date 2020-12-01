UScellular Champions The Next Generation Of Heroes As The Future Of Good

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, for the sixth consecutive year, UScellular kicks off The Future of Good program highlighting young people who are helping create positive change in their local communities. Through The Future of Good, UScellular champions many causes, including the fight against hunger and homelessness, the protection of the environment and expansion of education and literacy.

From December 1 through December 31, 2020, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to go to thefutureofgood.com to nominate youth between the age of six through 17 who are making a positive impact in their communities. At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners. This year, UScellular will award each of the three young heroes with a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause.

"For the past six years, UScellular has been committed to championing and supporting youth who have made a positive impact in their community," said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management at UScellular. "These young heroes are all around us and UScellular is right there to showcase them, to invest in them and to support them to continue to do good."

To nominate a young person, those who are 18 or older should go to thefutureofgood.com and describe the nominee's cause, how it is helping their community and how the nominee could use a cash award to continue to grow their efforts.

About UScellularUScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

