USCBDLOGO > Custom Logged / Funny Meme's. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that it is ready for online CBD orders. We are not the traditional CBD sellers. That market is too crowded in our opinion. The new website will have two targets. The first is custom logged CBD products. Why would any business selling CBD want to promote a CBD manufacture or distributer when they can have their own logged product promoting their own business? The second target audience is specialty CBD gifts. These products will have funny meme sayings on them. We feel the meme line will help apprehensive customers new to CBD get over the any negative stigma they may have for CBD and become CBD customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005111/en/

USCBDLOGO Website Announcement. (Photo: Business Wire)

CBD Website: www.uscbdlogo.com

CEO Marc Johnson said, "As someone who has never experimented with Marijuana I was not too sure about CBD. I did a little research and have become a believer in the benefits of CBD. I use the CBD roll on before each hockey game I play and grateful for the relief it provides."

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.3 million in its recent four quarters reported. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Check out ADMQ Shareholders Group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders. This Facebook group is intended for shareholders and strong believers in the future of ADM Endeavors, Inc. and its stock.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005111/en/