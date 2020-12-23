USANA Kids Eat Delivers Meals And Holiday Spirit To Utah Families In Need

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it can also be a stressful time for children and families who rely on in-school meals as their main source of food. With schools going on holiday break, USANA Kids Eat led a charity food pack to provide families with meals to help keep them safe and fed through the rest of the year.

In total, more than 3,605 bags - which equates to 144,200 meals - were packed and delivered to 36 schools in the Salt Lake area.

For more information on USANA Kids Eat, please visit usanakidseat.org

"Giving back to our community is a key tenet for our company, and USANA Kids Eat has done an incredible job to care for Utah children and their families," says Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "This year has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially hard for families who rely on school meals to help feed their children. With USANA being so blessed to stay operational during this time, it was only right for us to coordinate a special event to provide meals to last local families through the holiday break. I am extremely proud of the support USANA has given throughout our community."

Each large pantry bag contains 40 meals packed by community volunteers—including USANA employees and their families—who signed up to shop, pack, and deliver bags to local schools. Participants were given a list of food items to shop for, ways to assemble the bags, and when and where to deliver them.

"One in five Utah children don't know where their next meal is coming from, and programs like USANA Kids Eat help to fill the gap," says Michelle Benedict, development manager for USANA Kids Eat. "We host food packs year-round to help feed children in Utah. But with the holiday break from school, we knew we needed to do something extra to help these families. We are extremely grateful to those in the community and the USANA family for stepping up and providing these life-changing meals to local families who so desperately need them."

About USANA Kids EatKidsEat! was founded in 2013 to provide backpacks filled with food for youth to a large network of schools and organizations in northern Utah. In 2019, the USANA ® Foundation acquired KidsEat! to form USANA Kids Eat. It's mission is to provide secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raise public awareness surrounding food insecurity, and generate resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Together, we can address hunger in Utah—because no child should ever go hungry.

About USANAUSANA (USNA) - Get Report prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins Executive Vice President of Marketing (801) 954-7629 media(at)usanainc(dot)com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-kids-eat-delivers-meals-and-holiday-spirit-to-utah-families-in-need-301197817.html

SOURCE USANA