USAGov's Tips About Passports And International Travel In 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are planning destination getaways, visits with families, and business trips in the next year.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are planning destination getaways, visits with families, and business trips in the next year. If you need to renew or get a new passport, you may need more time than you think. Many people are experiencing delays in passport service due to the high volume of applications and changing COVID-19 restrictions. Know what to expect with these travel tips.

Apply early. Submit your application for a new passport or renewal at least six months before your trip. Due to limited availability for urgent travel appointments, the State Department can't guarantee you can receive in-person service at a passport center.

Know how long routine vs. expedited service will take.

Routine service can take up to 18 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received. This includes up to 12 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for mailing time.

Expedited service costs an additional $60 and can take up to 12 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received. This includes up to 6 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for mailing time.

Use online tools where you can. Look online at the self-service tools available on the Travel.State.gov website 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For example, you can check what your passport status is online .

Once you receive your passport, understand what health guidance is in place when traveling internationally. Some COVID-19 restrictions still apply depending on your destination.

For more COVID-19-related travel information, visit USA.gov . USAGov is the front door to government information and services. For quick alerts and updates, follow @USAGov on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . You can also subscribe to email updates and alerts straight to your inbox.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usagovs-tips-about-passports-and-international-travel-in-2021-301352228.html

SOURCE USAGov