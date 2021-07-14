USAA Named Official Insurance And Military Appreciation Partner Of Minnesota Røkkr

EAGAN, Minn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minnesota Røkkr, Version1's Call of Duty League team, announced it signed a multiyear deal with USAA as the team's Official Insurance and Military Appreciation Partner. As part of this new multi-year agreement, USAA and Røkkr will launch Røkkr Regiment, a program designed to support and engage military members and veterans who are passionate about Call of Duty, with special offerings and unique experiences.

USAA and Røkkr will launch Røkkr Regiment, a program designed to engage military members and veterans who are passionate

USAA will be the first-ever partner of Minnesota Røkkr to appear on both the teams' in-game and physical team kits that players wear while competing in Call of Duty League matches.

"Partnering with USAA allows us to further engage and show our appreciation for service men and women who are esports, Røkkr and Call of Duty fans," says Brett Diamond, Version1's chief operating officer. "With Røkkr Regiment, our goal is to create a military appreciation program that has the capability to reach all service members and veterans who want to be a part of the Røkkr community. We are thrilled to work with USAA on this initiative."

With this new agreement, Røkkr will also host a USAA-sponsored Call of Duty: Warzone tournament for military service members and produce USAA-sponsored, fan-facing content and in-broadcast segments during Røkkr's match-day programming. Additional elements will include an array of digital content that will feature players from Minnesota Røkkr, online sweepstakes with exclusive prizes, and unique experiences for fans.

"USAA is expanding its presence within the Call of Duty League by working with teams like Minnesota Røkkr to co-create military-first programming like Røkkr Regiment," said Harvey Chang, USAA lead marketing manager. "We're hoping to show our appreciation for our military service members and veterans who game in a small way through these new experiences and events."

To kick off the new partnership, USAA is serving as the presenting partner of The Minnesota Røkkr Home Series during Stage V of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. The home series takes place July 15-18. While matches will be played remotely, Røkkr and USAA are bringing in-person events to fans across the Twin Cities all weekend with activations, including in-person watch parties during Røkkr matches and handing out 1,000 Minnesota Røkkr team packs.

For more information on Røkkr Regiment, visit version1.gg/rokkr-regiment. To learn more about The Minnesota Røkkr Home Series, presented by USAA, visit version1.gg/rokkrhomeseries and follow Røkkr on social media.

About Version1 Version1 is a multi-property esports organization headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota. We are proudly owned by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Wilf family, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk. Our professional teams include Minnesota Røkkr in the Call of Duty League, Version1 in Rocket League and Version1 in VALORANT. As we grow, we're adding new entertainment avenues, including streamers and content creators.

In 2021, Version1 founded V1SIONARIES, a platform providing women a safe place to compete, game, network and socialize. In partnership with USAA Insurance, it created Røkkr Regiment to connect with military members who share a passion for Call of Duty and provide access to exclusive opportunities and experiences.

Learn more about our organization by following us as @version1gg and @ROKKR or @rokkr_mn on all social media channels.

About USAAFounded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-named-official-insurance-and-military-appreciation-partner-of-minnesota-rokkr-301333924.html

SOURCE Version1