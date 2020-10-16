HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Vape Lab, the manufacturer behind the premium e-liquid brand NAKED 100®, announced that it received its filing letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The filing letter acknowledges that the company's Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) for their NAKED 100® products are sufficiently complete, advancing the brand's application forward to the substantive review phase.

During the substantive review phase, the FDA evaluates the scientific studies and data presented in the applications submitted to ensure that the products are appropriate for the protection of the public health (APPH).

"We are excited to be advancing further through the PMTA process. Our team has dedicated time and resources to ensure we have the data, research, and necessary components needed for our applications," said Huy Nguyen, CEO of USA Vape Lab. "We are optimistic that our applications will continue to advance and result in the FDA granting USA Vape Lab with marketing orders."

The company maintains the highest standards of regulatory compliance and is committed to working with the FDA as its applications undergo review.

About USA Vape Lab

USA Vape Lab is a Southern California based e-liquid manufacturer behind the popular e-liquid brand NAKED 100®. The company continues its commitment to being a responsible leader in the industry through its compliance efforts and best marketing practices and strives to provide adult smokers with quality nicotine alternatives.

To learn more about USA Vape Lab, visit https://usavapelab.com/

Related Links https://usavapelab.com/ https://naked100.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-vape-lab-receives-fda-premarket-tobacco-product-application-pmta-filing-letter-301154156.html

SOURCE USA Vape Lab