USA Technologies' "UR Tech Insiders" Podcast Talks Latest Trends In Retail And Payments With Visa's SVP Of New And Emerging Acceptance, Bill Dobbins

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the release of its latest episode of "UR Tech Insiders," featuring Bill Dobbins, Visa's senior vice president of New and Emerging Acceptance. In his role at Visa, Mr. Dobbins is responsible for developing and executing strategies to generate new payment card volume for Visa in underpenetrated industry segments such as Bill Payment, Business to Business, Healthcare and Micro Payment.

USAT's "UR Tech Insiders" podcast features experts and industry leaders from the unattended retail market, who discuss industry trends as well as the challenges and look at possible answers and available solutions in the market. In this latest episode, USAT's vice president of Marketing, Elyssa Steiner, talks with Mr. Dobbins about new trends in retail and payments that have evolved out of the Coronavirus pandemic, and what developments to expect in 2021.

"We are seeing a major shift in payments," Mr. Dobbins highlights. "In the current state of the world, consumers want a frictionless shopping experience. Businesses that have the capabilities for contactless, or 'tap to pay,' are well positioned to adapt to these types of new trends."

Some key highlights:

How businesses are investing in new payment technologies to address COVID-19

Adoption of cashless and contactless payments has accelerated exponentially since March

Greater spending with cards vs cash

Small businesses seeing a 35% reduction in use of cash

Ecommerce gaining momentum with all types of businesses, thanks to 'buy online; pick up in store' (BOPIS)

Lines are blurring between traditional and unattended retail, with lots of opportunities for unattended retail solution providers

To learn more about current market trends and a peek at what might be coming down the pipeline in 2021, please tune in to our podcast, " Episode 06: The Shift to Digital Payments: A Surge in Contactless Payment Adoption."

Useful Links

USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/ UR Tech Insiders Podcast: https://www.usatech.com/urtechinsiders/ Blog: https://www.usatech.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/usa_tech/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/usa_tech YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/USATechnologies Resource Center: https://www.usatech.com/resources/

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the business strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs of USAT's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to USAT's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the incurrence by USAT of any unanticipated or unusual non-operational expenses which would require us to divert our cash resources from achieving our business plan; the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on USAT's operations and the demand for USAT's products and services; the ability of USAT to retain key customers from whom a significant portion of its revenues is derived; the ability of USAT to compete with its competitors to obtain market share; the ability of USAT to make available and successfully upgrade current customers to new standards and protocols; whether USAT's existing or anticipated customers purchase, rent or utilize ePort or Seed devices or our other products or services in the future at levels currently anticipated by USAT; or other risks discussed in USAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If USAT updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that USAT will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

-- G-USAT

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005306/en/