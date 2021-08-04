USA Medical LLC Announces Free 48-hour Covid-19 Testing Kits

Funded by the C.A.R.E.S. Act, Weekly Test Kits are FREE for Schools, Government Agencies and Corporation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USA Medical LLC, a company focused on developing safe, accurate, and fast COVID-19 test kits, announced immediate availability of free test kits for all organizations. Organizations include schools, colleges, prisons, businesses, government organizations, shelters, manufacturing plants, and all other organizations that have individuals in close proximity to each other.

Program Coordinator Barbara Drazga said in a statement: "The federal C.A.R.E.S. Act has provided $10 Billion in CDC funding that allows for FREE in-house Covid testing for all organizations and businesses.

"Our tests are easy to administer and results are reported confidentially to your organization within 48 hours of receiving your samples. NO personal information is collected from your employees during the entire process. There is no cost to organizations to order, administer and return these tests.We provide everything you need on your chosen testing schedule.

"Working with CDC Guidelines, our goal is to quickly track any virus spread to keep your employees and students safe during current uncertain pandemic-related times."

According to Drazga, the tests detect the Delta variant as well as new strains, so you can continue to keep your staff and their families safe and informed.

"Everything is no charge, FDA approved, 100% accurate and organizations are notified within 48 hours after of the ones that tested positive. We provide all the insulated packaging and ice packs at no charge. We email you a FedEx label, with instructions on how to package your samples."

Organizations can order their Free Covid tests by submitting this form. Our lab will confirm their needs and schedule delivery of test kits.

About USA Medical LLC: USAMedicalLLC is a Medical Test manufacturer located in Grapevine, Texas. USA Medical provides COVID testing to organizations small and medium including schools, summer camps, synagogues, prisons, homeless shelters, and major corporations including ADP, Hallmark Inc, Coca Cola, and Disney.

