USA-Made Premium Front Spindles For Vintage (1941-1997) 4x4s

BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque King, a leading manufacturer that specializes in SUV and 4x4 truck parts, has re-manufactured a line of front spindles for vintage 4x4s from 1941-1997, produced in the United States. For Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, International and Jeep 4x4s, these heavy-duty spindles are compatible with a number of front axle applications, both open and closed.

These rugged components are crafted using advanced CNC manufacturing and precise attention-to-detail. Every spindle goes through a rigorous process of production and testing by Torque King's team of experts to ensure that each product is fully efficient and capable of delivering desired results every time. These spindles are available for applications that include the following just-released products:

TKA15135 (1969-1973 IHC 1200D and 1210 models with Dana 44 or Dana 44HD closed knuckle front axles)

TKA15136 (1941-1973 Jeeps with 5 bolt wheels and closed knuckle axles; and 1961-1971 IHC Scout 4x4s)

TKA11719 (1955-1960 IHC 120 Series 4x4s; and 1957-1960.5 Dodge W100 and W200s with 6 bolt or 11 bolt spindle bolt patterns)

TKA11743 (1969-1971 Dodge W200 with a Dana 44 or Dana 44HD closed knuckle axle)

TKA11745 (1972-1974 Dodge W200 with a Dana 44 open knuckle front axle)

TK20227 ( 1980-1997 Ford F250, F350 with Dana 50 IFS front axles)

TKA20252 (1960-1975 Dana 44HD or Dana 60 closed knuckle front axles)

TKA20267 (1960-1975 Dana 44 closed knuckle front axles)

TKA20775, TK40631, TK20555 (1983-1997 Ford Dana 28 IFS or 35 IFS front axles)

TKA42249 (1960.5-1968 Dodge W100 and W200 4x4s with a standard Dana 44 axle; and 1961-1968 IHC 1200 Series 4x4s with Dana 44 or Dana 44HD closed knuckle axles)

For more than 40 years, Torque King (originally QUAD 4x4) has manufactured exclusive, premium 4x4 parts that can't be purchased through other businesses. Torque King also carries a wide selection of aftermarket and OEM parts that includes transmission, axle, transfer case and driveshaft components. With significant partnerships with U.S.-based manufacturers and excellent quality testing, Torque King's products are thoroughly crafted to offer the utmost satisfaction.

For media inquiries, please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154.

For sales inquiries, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Learn More About What is Happening at Torque King 4x4

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-made-premium-front-spindles-for-vintage-1941-1997-4x4s-301233351.html

SOURCE Torque King 4x4