USA-Grown Organic CBD Topicals With Aim To Improve Americans' Lifestyles

California-based company, BlosumCBD, has launched a USA-grown USDA organic CBD brand which is vegan friendly & gluten-free. The company says that it will offer products tailored to helping Americans improve their healthy lifestyles.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based CBD company, BlosumCBD, has launched a USA-grown organic CBD brand. By offering CBD products in multiple formulations, customers will be able to experience the different ways in which the best CBD could be incorporated as a part of a health and wellness lifestyle.

Blosum CBD oil products are produced only from the highest quality TRUE Full Spectrum Hemp-Derived phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil available. Cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), and other uncommon and unusual naturally occurring synergistic cannabis compounds are carefully selected in these plants.

The brand's warming botanical CBD Salve is USDA organic full-spectrum topical product applied to the skin to ease muscle and joint pain temporarily. It is also helpful for soothing irritated skin and minimizing sun exposure damage and the effects of aging on the skin.

It works by binding with your body's endocannabinoid system via cannabinoid receptors. This means that it will not interfere with any other medications or treatments you may be currently receiving, which is an essential factor in determining whether or not to use this product. Along with being USDA-certified organic, BlosumCBD's CBD salve is made from all organic ingredients.

With multiple options available for its CBD topical products, including the salve, lip balm, and soothing gel, the brand aims to help Americans discover the right CBD products to add to their healthcare or skincare routines. Since the effects of CBD products can vary from person to person, the brand advises that all customers start with low potency products and work their way up.

As always, customers who have any medical conditions should consult a doctor before relying on CBD products.

Visit blosumcbd.com to learn more about the business and the CBD oil products available from BlosumCBD.

About BlosumCBD:

BlosumCBD is an organic CBD oil company located in California. The company only sells sustainable, vegan-friendly items to help consumers integrate CBD into a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. All of their CBD oil is derived from California-grown CBD plants that are processed according to GMP or ISO standards. BlosumCBD's website, blosumcbd.com , has more detail about the company and its products.

