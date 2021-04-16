USA Fashion To Manufacture A Collection Of Solid Basic Apparel As A Core Offering Of Its USA Fashion Women's Clothing Brand

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.USAFashion.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it is manufacturing a collection of USA Fashion branded solid basic apparel as a core component to its USA Fashion clothing brand. The collection is an easy to wear line of solid basics and will start with a complete array of creamy soft leggings® and leg fashion in 22 solid colors. Sizing includes kids, regular, plus, and extra plus sizes and styles include full length leggings, capris as well as biker shorts. The complete line of women's fashion basics will be available on USAFashion.com with the collection of its leg fashion solid basics being available late Spring or early Summer.

USA Fashion intends to expand the sold basics collection to include women's tops, women's pants, skirts, and dresses. The collection will be made from its creamy soft fabric which already comprises a large majority of overall sales due to its popularity. It is USA Fashion's most popular fabric and is also known as "buttery soft", however, USA Fashion uses a higher quality double brushed fabric at a higher weight and grade. Thus far, the full breadth of sizing has proved extremely popular with USA Fashion's customers, a range that includes extra plus sizing. USA Fashion intends to make its full line available from kids to 5XL as its legging's collections have been overtly successful across this full-size range.

USA Fashion has been manufacturing over 200 leg fashion styles and designs for about 3 years. This collection of laser printed digital designed leggings has been highly successful and the addition of a full collection of solid basics will greatly impact overall sales of the USA Fashion brand and expand its availability. Solid basics are consistently the best sellers out of the thousands of SKU's sold by USA Fashion and ecommerce websites owned by BRAVADA International. The USA Fashion solid basics collection will expand margins and allow for the growing brand awareness of the USA Fashion women's clothing collection.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

USA Fashion is a Trademark of BRAVADA International, All Rights Reserved

