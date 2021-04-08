US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, Trends And Opportunities 2021-2025: Rising Prominence Of Point Based Vacation Ownership

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, Trends and Opportunities (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, Trends and Opportunities (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US vacation Ownership market with a detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value and volume along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, timeshare resorts and other timeshare units.

The report provides a detailed competitive landscape for the market on the basis of the number of resorts, contract sales and tour flow along with the major transactions during 2015-2019.

Growth of the overall US vacation ownership market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the US vacation ownership market is stiff and dominated by big players like Wyndham Worldwide Corporation. Further, key players of the market Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Introduction to Vacation Ownership2.2 Stages of Vacation Ownership Operations2.3 Advantages of Vacation Ownership2.4 Evolution of Vacation Ownership Market

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market by Value3.1.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market Value by Countries

4. The US Market Analysis4.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Value Analysis4.1.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Value4.1.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Revenue Source4.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Rental Revenue4.1.4 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Unit Average Price4.1.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Unit Maintenance Fees per Interval4.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Volume Analysis4.2.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Volume4.2.2 Physical Timeshare Units in the US by Number of Bedrooms4.2.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Number of Resorts4.2.4 Vacation Ownership Resorts in the US by Development Stage4.2.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Resort Average Size4.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Average Occupancy

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prominence of Point Based Vacation Ownership5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Threat from Third Party Internet Travel Intermediaries5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Scope of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Timeshare Industry

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Competitive Landscape6.1.1 Important Competitive Metrics across Timeshare6.1.2 Number of Timeshare Units in the US Domestic Market owned by Different Companies6.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Companies Transactions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1pn0t

