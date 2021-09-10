US Sports Betting Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment, Scientific Games

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Sports Betting Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Sports Betting Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US sports betting market has increased significantly during the year 2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025, tremendously.

Sports betting have a long history with continuous introduction of laws to establish regulations in the sports betting industry. In May 2018, the Supreme Court in the US paved way to legalize sports betting by declaring that the federal ban on sports betting was unconditional. The sports betting market can be segmented on the basis of channel, type, and sports type.

The sports betting market is expected to increase due to increasing use of mobile phones for sports betting, easier access to online betting, rising millennial population, growing popularity of e-sports betting, mergers & acquisitions, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as declining disposable income, stringent regulations, etc.

The market is trending towards a more concentrated status with various market players operating in different states. The key players of the sports betting market are DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment plc (FanDuel Group), Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Scientific Games Corporation, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in depth analysis of the US sports betting market by value, by channel, by type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the US sports betting market, including the following regions: Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, Oregon, Arkansas, New Hampshire, Michigan, Montana, Colorado, Washington DC, Illinois, Tennessee, and Virginia. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sports betting market in the US.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US sports betting market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Company Coverage

DraftKings

Flutter Entertainment plc (FanDuel Group)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Scientific Games Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Sports Betting: An Overview2.1.1 Pros and Cons of Sports Betting2.1.2 History of Sports Betting2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Sports Betting Segmentation by Type2.2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation by Channel2.2.3 Sports Betting Segmentation by Sports Type

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Sports Betting Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Sports Betting Market by Value3.1.2 The US Sports Betting Market by Channel (On-ground and Online)3.1.3 The US Sports Betting Market by Type (In-play Betting and Others)3.1.4 The US Sports Betting Market by Region ( Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, West Virginia, Iowa, Tennessee, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Michigan, Delaware, New York, Arkansas, Washington DC, Oregon and Montana)3.2 The US Sports Betting Market: Channel Analysis3.3 The US Sports Betting Market: Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.1.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market by Value4.2 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.3 Delaware Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.4 Mississippi Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.5 Nevada Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.6 Rhode Island Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.7 West Virginia Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.8 New York Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.9 Iowa Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.10 Indiana Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.11 Oregon Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.12 Arkansas Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.13 New Hampshire Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.14 Michigan Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.15 Montana Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.16 Colorado Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.17 Washington DC Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.18 Illinois Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.19 Tennessee Sports Betting Market: An Analysis4.20 Virginia Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-195.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Betting

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Phones for Sports Betting6.1.2 Easier Access to Online Betting6.1.3 Rising Millennial Population6.1.4 Growing Popularity of E-Sports Betting6.1.5 Mergers & Acquisitions6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Declining Disposable Income6.2.2 Stringent Regulations6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Growing Popularity of In-play/Live Betting6.3.2 Introduction of Daily Fantasy Sports Betting6.3.3 Technological Advancements6.3.4 Escalating Trend of Virtual Sports Betting6.3.5 Rising Trend of Player Tracking6.3.6 Introduction of Free-Bets6.3.7 5G Possibilities around Sports Events6.3.8 Back of Big Events6.3.9 Expanding Legislation of Sports Betting in Other States of the US

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 The US Sports Betting Market Players: Key Comparison7.2 The US Sports Betting Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

DraftKings

Flutter Entertainment plc (FanDuel Group)

Scientific Games Corporation

