US Shared Micromobility Market 2021-2025 - Scooter, Station-Based Bike, Dockless E-Bike, Dockless Bike, Station Based E-Bike

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Shared Micromobility Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US Shared Micromobility Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides analysis of the US shared micromobility market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry.

The analysis includes the market by value, by segmentation and by different trips parameters. Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US shared micromobility market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Shared micromobility is of three types which can be further sub-segmented. First is dockless bike share which is sharing facility for a bike is provided for which no station is allocated. Dockless bikes comes in pedal and electronic modes. Second I station-based bike where a stations are allotted to a bike from where the bike is to be picked and dropped.

This type is also available in pedal and electronic medium. Lastly is Scooter. A scooter is a motorcycle with a step-through frame and a platform for the rider's feet. Scooter is also available in two types, foot based and electronic. All electronic based vehicles have engines installed in them for the locomotion.The US shared micromobility market has increased at a significant CAGR during the past years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The US shared micromobility market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as introduction of many loyalty programs for riders, maximum support from lower class, favorable economics leading to lower break-even points, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as safety issues, offhand space management, etc. The US shared micromobility market is expected to observe some new market trends such as reduction in CO2 emission, merger & partnerships for evolution, etc.Motivate (Lyft), Jump (Uber), Lime and Bird are some of the key players operating in the US shared micromobility market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided. Company Coverage

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Shared Micromobility: An Overview2.1.1 Shared Micromobility: Meaning2.1.2 Alternatives for Car Ownership: Based on Trip Length2.1.3 Shared Micromobility Sharing Evolution2.1.4 Shared Micromobility Types2.1.5 Shared Micromobility: Shared Bike Overview2.1.6 Advantages of Shared Micromobility2.2 E-bike & E-Scooter: An Overview2.2.1 E-Scooter & E-bike: An Overview 3. Market Analysis3.1 The US Shared Micromobility Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Shared Micromobility Market by Value3.1.2 The US Shared Micromobility Market by Segment (station-based bike, Dockless bike and e-scooters & e-bikes)3.1.3 The US Shared Micromobility Market by Total Trips3.1.4 The US Shared Micromobility Trips Share by Segment (Scooter, Station-Based Bike, Dockless E-Bike, Dockless Bike, Station Based E-Bike)3.1.5 The US Shared Micromobility Segment by Trips3.1.6 The US Station-Based Bike Market by Trips3.1.7 The US Shared Micromobility Price per Trip3.1.8 The US Shared Micromobility Average Trip by Distance3.1.9 The US Shared Micromobility Average Trips by Time 3.1.10 The US Shared Micromobility Trips by Day 3.1.11 The US Shared Micromobility Trips by Hour 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Introduction of Many Loyalty Programs for Riders4.1.2 Different Reasons for Micromobility Adoption4.1.3 Maximum Support from Lower Class 4.1.4 Positive Public Opinion on E-Scooters4.1.5 Public Perception of E-scooters (Shared Micromobility) by the US Cities4.1.6 Short Trips Ruled the Region4.1.7 Favorable Economics Leading to Lower Break-Even Points4.2 Challenges4.2.1 Safety Issues4.2.2 Offhand Space Management 4.3 Market Trends4.3.1 Reduction in CO2 Emission4.3.2 Merger & Partnerships for Evolution4.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Pilot Programs 5. Competitive Landscape5.1 The US Shared Micromobility Market: Player Analysis5.1.1 The US Station-Based Bike Market Share by Player 6. Company Profile6.1 Motivate (Lyft)6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview6.1.3 Business Strategy6.2 Jump (Uber)6.3 Lime6.4 Bird

