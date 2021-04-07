US Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Shares Insights And Policy Recommendations For The Middle East

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, running for the U.S. Senate in New York against Chuck Schumer, today revealed a range of innovative and bold policy ideas for the U.S. in the Middle East and beyond. Khaled is concerned about human rights atrocities and questionable actions taken—and not taken—by the U.S. to defend vulnerable international populations from harm. As the CEO Of American Human Rights Organization, Khaled is active in global situations as an advocate for the best possible diplomatic relations outcomes in the Middle East.

"I believe that imminent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan would be an unfortunate strategic decision, especially without reasonable diplomatic policy agreements in place," said Khaled. "The U.S. must not acquiesce without socioeconomic accords from Russia, China and Iran regarding essential policies which affect Afghanistan."

Khaled is also deeply concerned with Egypt potentially getting into in a war with Ethiopia. Mr. Salem Urges Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, requesting that Egypt lease the Suez Canal to the State of Israel so that Israel itself can offer the best protection. "The State of Israel has the strength and ability to guard the Suez Canal from any armed attack," said Khaled. "If the President of Egypt misses the window of opportunity to safeguard the canal, he will probably lose his leadership and put the safety of Egypt at risk."

In his role as CEO of American Human Rights Organization, Khaled also seized the moment to send a serious message to the Arab Gulf States, imploring them to realize that the world has changed. China and Iran are threats on many levels, especially with terrorists and in the cyber security arena. "Leaders in this part of the world must negotiate with the USA for protection," said Khaled.

The candidate further suggested that anyone who invests in Turkish interests pull their money out of the country.

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Other key policy positions from Mr. Salem include:

Free university education for American students.

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

