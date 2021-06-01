US. Sen. Tammy Baldwin Visits Attwill Medical Solutions

LODI, Wis., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attwill Medical SolutionsTM was proud to host U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) today for a roundtable discussion regarding the company, as well as a comprehensive factory tour. Attwill Medical Solutions is one of the largest manufacturers of reagents for COVID-19 and other PCR testing kits, and has unique freeze-drying technology, which may be utilized for the development of vaccines in a pill form. In addition, they have produced many other lifesaving medical device technologies, and are assisting with advanced delivery systems for vaccine, therapeutic and bioceutical advancements.

" We are proud to be able to have domestic manufacturing capability of life saving medical devices, advanced testing re-agents for the current and future needs of PCR testing, and other advancements which will save lives across the country. In addition, employ hard working men and women, expanding job creation and manufacturing in Lodi, Wisconsin." ( William Jackson, Co-Founder of Attwill). During this tour, the co-founders of the company, William Jackson and Attilio Di Fiore, conducted the discussion with the Senator, as well as guided the formal factory tour to show the operations of the facility. " We enjoyed being able to display our tremendous capabilities in sophisticated manufacturing processes of lifesaving medical components and devices. Our intent is to build upon our successes, and expand our manufacturing capabilities and employment, to ensure job growth and a sustainable domestic supply chain of critical products remains in Wisconsin ." ( Attilio Di Fiore, Co-Founder of Attwill).

As the tour concluded, the group was able to discuss the path forward regarding the prospects of expanding their operations and facility.

"If this public health crisis has taught us anything, it is that we need local businesses like Attwill Medical Solutions to boost our domestic supply chain, and to produce the medical supplies and equipment we need to keep our communities safe and our economy moving," said Senator Baldwin. "I've been proud to support the work of local businesses like Attwill Medical Solutions in the Senate because it is critical we increase the national production of the medical supplies we need to fight this pandemic, and make us better prepared for the future. Together, we are taking strong steps to invest in our domestic production and move forward."

