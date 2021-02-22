US Secretary Of State And Honduras Foreign Minister Had A Positive And Constructive Conversation

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a positive and constructive conversation maintaining the historically important bilateral relations between both countries.

Both top diplomates committed to work together on the efforts to rebuild Honduras in the aftermath of Hurricanes Eta and Iota's path of destruction and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Rosales and Secretary Blinken reiterated their commitment to continue to work on the structural problems that lead Hondurans to migrate; to continue to strengthen the strategies and efforts to fight transnational crime, corruption, and violations of human rights.

During the US Presidential Transition, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez sent a letter to then President-Elect Biden reiterating his support for The Biden Plan to Build Security and Prosperity in Partnership with the People of Central America, which calls for a US investment of U$4 Billion to the region to address the factors driving migration; mobilize private investment to the region; support the ongoing efforts to improve security, the rule of law and the fight against corruption; poverty reduction and economic development.

Both foreign policy leaders reiterated their commitment to the strong bonds between the people of Honduras and the United States.

