US Private Label Credit Cards Report 2021 Featuring Alliance Data Systems, Citi, Capital One, Synchrony, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, American Eagle, Forever 21, Kohl's, Macy's, Target, And Victoria's Secret
This report covers the U.S. market for private-label credit cards (PLCCs), including store cards, with an emphasis on retail credit card program features and benefits analysis, retail card strategies, and growth trends.
More specifically, the report:
- Analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail sector and the private-label credit card market.
- Provides an analysis of large retailer strategies to innovate/stay above water during COVID-19's window of unprecedented stress on the retail economy.
- Outlines the going-forward strategies of top private-label credit card issuers. Those issuers are Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank, and Wells Fargo.
- Conducts an in-depth analysis of seven private-label credit card programs from within the context of the retailer's loyalty program and its results. Program analysis of American Eagle, Forever 21, Kohl's, Macy's, Target, and Victoria's Secret are included. Each profile includes survey-based analysis of customer demographics.
- Assesses consumer use of private-label credit cards segmented by retailer type, including the type of card they use most frequently, and which features and benefits would entice private-label credit cardholders to use this purchasing method more frequently.
- Loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private-label credit card (PLCC) market are provided for 2019 and 2020, and loans outstanding and purchase value forecasts are provided for 2021-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- Context for Market Performance
- Market Size and Growth
- Top Private-Label Credit Card Issuers
- Alliance Data Systems
- Capital One
- Citi Retail Services
- Synchrony Financial
- TD Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Private Label Credit Card Consumer Trends
- 55% Have Private-Label Credit Cards
- Store Card Usage and Demographics
- Market Size and Growth
- Market Background
- First Credit Cards Were Retailer-Specific
- Retailers Sell Credit Card Portfolios to Financial Services Firms
- Major Retailer Benefits: Data and Loyalty
- Major Cardholder Benefit: Buying Power
- Market Performance
- Context for Market Performance
Market Size and Growth
- Drivers of Retail and Private-Label Credit Card Performance
- The COVID Economy
- Store Sales Tanked, E-Commerce Surged
- Amazon Stumbles Gave Big Box Retailers an Opportunity
- Troubled Retailers Filed for Bankruptcy
- Some Big Box Retailers Reimagined Their Businesses After the Great Recession
- In 4Q 2020, Issuers Pulled in Available Credit
- Broad Retail Adoption of BNPL Accelerated by Pandemic
- Retailers' Loyalty Programs Increasingly Separate from PLCC Enrollment
Profiles of Top Private-Label Credit Card Issuers
- The Top Issuers
Alliance Data Systems
- Overview
- Alliance Data Stresses Corporation-wide Changes to Address Market Realities
- ADS in POS Installment Loan Business
- Business Strategy
- Operating Segments
- Finance Charges Drive Revenue
- Competitive Positioning
- An Evolving Client Base
- Key Positioning: Primary Marketing, Loyalty, and Payment Services Provider
- Other Competitive Strategies
- Private-Label Credit Card Partners
- Williams-Sonoma
- Other Partners
Capital One
- Program Partners
- Walmart
- Kohl's
- Neiman Marcus
- Hudson's Bay Company
Citi Retail Services
- Activity and Acquisitions
- Top Four Retail Partners
- Other Partners
Synchrony Financial
- Retail Card Sales Platforms
- Payment Solutions
- CareCredit
- Corporate Strategies for 2021 and Beyond
- Loan, Interest, and Fee Growth
- Growth Strategies
TD Bank
- Nordstrom
- Target
- Other Partners
Wells Fargo
- Six Turnkey PLCC Financing Solutions
- Move to Sell, Decision to Retain Private-Label Card Segment
Profiles of Selected Private-Label Credit Card and Loyalty Programs
American Eagle
- Aerie Brand
- Key Business Priorities & Strategy
- Loyalty Is Real Reward(ing)
- The App for Real Rewards
Forever 21
- Afterpay's BNPL Service at In-Store Checkout
Kohl's
- Relying on Loyal Customers to Survive the Pandemic Year
- Driving Sales through Targeted and Personalized Communications
- The Kohl's App: Familiarity Breeds Familiarity. And Sales
Macy's
- Kitchen Sink Marketing Strategy
- Customer Base
- Media Network
- Current Guidance
- Rewards Program
- Top Tier Customers Represent 30% of the Chain's Revenues
- Retooled Rewards Program Includes Non-Card Using Shoppers
- Macy Invests in Klarna, the Largest BNPL Provider
- Macy's App Is Both Simple and Richly Featured
- The Marketing Angle
- After Closing Stores, Macy's Tries New Concepts to Backfill Markets
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Target
- Investments in Human Capital and Distribution Made Target Pandemic Read
- Target Circle Brings Non-RedCard Shoppers Into Marketing Engine
Victoria's Secret
- Overview
- From 2015 to Early 2020, Victoria's Secret Market Share Fell by Half
- Chain Misses the Mark on Female Sexy, Comfort and Fit
- Alliance Data Introduces Contactless Store Cards for Victoria's Secret and PINK
- VS Uses Rapidly Escalating Rewards to Pursue Share of Wallet
- The Marketing Angle: Reconciling VS and PINK
Private Label Card Usage Trends
- Private Label Credit Cards in Context
- 72% Have Credit Cards
- 55% Have Private-Label Credit Cards
- Private-Label Card Psychographics
- Store Card Usage
- Store Card User Demographics
- Historically Trended Customer Base for Selected Private-Label Store Cards
Appendix
