US Navy Postgraduate Periodontal Program Continues Training LANAP & LAPIP Protocols

CERRITOS, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) is pleased to announce periodontist Barak Wray, DMD, MS, has successfully completed the Instructor Candidacy program and is now a Certified Instructor, qualified to teach the regenerative LANAP® protocol treatment for periodontal disease at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, Md.

The Navy Periodontal Postgraduate Program joined a select group of periodontal programs in the United States certified to teach the LANAP protocol in 2017 and has trained over 40 periodontists in the LANAP and LAPIP™ protocols. Periodontists are deployed to bases worldwide equipped with a PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser to reverse periodontitis and peri-implantitis by performing the LANAP and LAPIP protocols as part of an ongoing contract with Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Wray received his LANAP continuum training - the five days of training that includes proficiency certification in the LANAP portfolio of protocols - at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, under tutelage of Naval IALD-certified instructors and was conferred responsibility as the Navy's Specialty Leader for Laser Dentistry at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in 2020.

Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, CEO and Training Director for the IALD, congratulates Dr. Wray on his success. "We are pleased the US Navy continues to prioritize training for the LANAP and LAPIP protocols in order to provide the highest standard of care for our sailors and marines. Treating gum disease with the minimally invasive LANAP protocol allows military personnel to return to duty significantly faster with less bleeding, less swelling, and less pain; all without needing opioids for post-operative pain," states Dr. Gregg.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY (IALD):The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA CERP and AGD PACE accredited, and is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking treatment for periodontitis to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care. www.theiald.com.

