US Mortgage Lender Launches Keep Climbing Foundation, A Nonprofit Raising Funds For Children Battling Cancer And For U.S. Veterans

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based business The Home Loan Expert, one of the nation's fastest growing mortgage companies, is launching Keep Climbing Foundation, an independent nonprofit aiming to serve children with severe illnesses and U.S. Veterans.

Keep Climbing Foundation's first initiative and fundraiser, Climb for the Kids 2021, is well underway, with a radiothon scheduled to take place in the St. Louis metropolitan area on April 28-29, 2021.

Climb for the Kids was started in 2015 by Ryan Kelley, founder and CEO of the Home Loan Expert (THLE) to bring attention to the lack of adequate federal funding for childhood cancer research. This year's climb marks the 7 th annual Climb event but the first taking place under the Foundation. Climb for the Kids' two most recent events in 2019 and 2020 raised more than $100,000 for charitable partners. This year's fundraising goal is $150,000—the program's most ambitious goal yet.

"This year, the summit isn't the finish line," said Kelley. "With the Foundation, it's just the beginning."

The climb itself will take place May 15-21, 2021 in the Alaska Range, and will serve as an opportunity for climbers to raise awareness for the Foundation's causes. As in years past, it is sponsored and underwritten by THLE, allowing for 100% of donations to go entirely to charitable causes. THLE is also announcing a Foundation donation match program for its employees of up to $2,500 per employee, per year.

To learn more, visit keepclimbingfoundation.org.

About Keep Climbing FoundationKeep Climbing Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping others overcome obstacles and reach their personal summits by raising financial support and awareness for our causes. These causes include empowering children, supporting Veterans, assisting first responders, and meeting urgent community needs. We take our name, Keep Climbing, as both a call to action and a guiding principle. We want to help others reach their goals and overcome adversity, because we hold on to the hope that every mountain is scalable.

About Climb for the KidsSince 2015, Climb for the Kids has raised more than $130,000 for charities, hospitals, and families of children battling serious illness. Past climbs include Mt. Massive, Mt. Elbert, Cotopaxi, Mt. Rainier, and Grand Teton. This year's climb in Alaska aims to bring awareness and raise funds for organizations that serve children in need. Our chosen charities all help children fighting serious illness or strive to empower children to live their best lives.

About The Home Loan Expert, LLC.The Home Loan Expert is currently licensed and lending in 17 states, and on the road to a national footprint. Unlike automated processes, THLE delivers a customer-first approach to mortgage lending while still closing in as little as 14 days. Obtaining a mortgage loan is one of the biggest financial steps of your life, and we take our jobs seriously. It's why our best-in-class customer service has earned us admiration in the industry and love from our customers.

Our programs make us the best choice for home purchases and mortgage refinancing, debt consolidation, Conventional, FHA, HARP, VA and Jumbo Loans. Our passion is giving back to those in need. From offering VA Loans to putting on our annual Climb for the Kids event through Keep Climbing Foundation, we make sure our business matters—to those we help, and to those we serve.

