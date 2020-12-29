US Lymphedema Market 2020-2024: Size & Forecasts With COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Lymphedema Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Lymphedema Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Lymphedema market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing obesity, rise in urban population, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of arthritis, and surge in the disposable income.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some major challenges faced by the market are high cost involved, improvement in cancer treatment, and lack of awareness.

The report provides an analysis of the US lymphedema market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, number of patients and penetration, number of patients diagnosed, patients by causes and demographics, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) market, by value, by device adoption, by average selling price, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US lymphedema market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the US Lymphedema market are Tactile Systems Technology Inc., Bio Compression System, Lympha Press ( Mego Afek) and Essity (BSN Medical). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Lymphedema: An Overview2.2 Types of Lymphedema2.3 Treatment of Lymphedema

3. Market Analysis3.1 The US Lymphedema Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Patients3.1.2 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Patients Diagnosed3.1.3 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Diagnosed Patients Severity3.2 The US Lymphedema Market: Patient Analysis3.2.1 The US Lymphedema Patients by Causes3.2.2 The US Lymphedema Patients by Demographics3.3 The US Lymphedema Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) Market: An Analysis3.3.1 The US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) Market by Value 3.4 The US Lymphedema Market: New Product Analysis3.4.1 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: LYT-1003.4.2 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: Ubenimex3.4.3 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: Lymfactin

4. Impact of COVID-194.1 Impact on Market Players

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer5.1.2 Increasing Obesity5.1.3 Rise in Urban Population5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis5.1.6 Surge in the Disposable Income5.2 Challenges 5.2.1 High Cost Involved5.2.2 Improvement in Cancer Treatment5.2.3 Lack of Awareness5.3 Market Trends 5.3.1 Advancement in Treatment Options5.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pneumatic Compression Devices

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US PCD Players by Market Share6.2 The US PCD Market Players Comparison

7. Company Profiles

Bio Compression System

Essity (BSN Medical)

Lympha Press ( Mego Afek )

) Tactile Systems Technology Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hvkt6

