US Lighting Group Completes Third Financial Audit

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it completed its second and third years audited financials ending December 31, 2018 and 2019.

"The US Lighting Group is ecstatic to have its 2018 and 2019 audited financials completed. We are working on Form 10 for submission to the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a fully reporting issuer and then we will up list from OTC Pink to OTCQB venture market. The OTCQB will offer us an expanded base of investors who want to invest in the US Lighting Group, a progressive entrepreneurial U.S. development company. One of the goals of the company's strategic growth plans is to move up to a senior exchange giving our investors additional financial benefits," said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group.

The US Lighting Group is a US designer and manufacturer of commercial LED lighting products, automotive and patented marine electronics, and robotics with artificial intelligence (AI). The US Lighting Group has also expanded into the RV industry with a new product line of energy management systems.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

