US LBM Continues Southeast Growth With New Central Florida Location

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, announced today the recent opening of a new full line building materials location in Lakeland, Fla. The yard is the fifth new location US LBM has opened this year.

" Central Florida continues to be a growing construction market, and this new location builds on US LBM's strategy of expanding our reach in existing and adjacent markets while offering a diverse range of specialty building products," said US LBM Southeast Operations Vice President James Martin.

The new location, which will operate as part of US LBM's Raymond Building Supply division, boasts a 50,000-square-foot warehouse, approximately 2-acre yard and features a wide range of products that includes lumber, trusses, millwork, windows, cabinetry and rebar.

"Construction professionals across Florida trust the Raymond Building Supply team to deliver the best building products and services," said Raymond Building Supply President Mike Stevens. "We're excited to open this new location, which is positioned perfectly to serve builders and remodelers in the Tampa, West Orlando, Lakeland and Lakewood Ranch areas." With the opening of the Lakeland location, US LBM now operates 28 locations across Florida, with its divisions in the state including Coastal Roofing Supply, Jones Lumber, LouMac Distributors, Rosen Materials and Raymond Building Supply.

The team at Raymond Building Supply Lakeland is ready to assist professional builders, contractors and remodelers with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery for lumber and specialty building products. The location's address is 5101 Gateway Boulevard, Lakeland and can be reached by phone at 863-225-9385. The location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com .

Contact Timothy Wirth US LBM Communications 484-886-5705 tim.wirth@uslbm.com

