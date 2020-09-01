US LBM Continues Roofing And Siding Growth With New West Chicago Location

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has announced the opening of a new Hines Supply roofing and siding location in West Chicago. The location is US LBM's eighth new roofing and siding focused greenfield since 2018.

A division of US LBM, Hines distributes building products across Illinois, including Chicago and the city's five collar counties, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, which comprise the Midwest's largest metropolitan market. The new West Chicago location is Hines' 12 th location in Illinois and provides easy and convenient access to a full line of the industry's top roofing and siding brands for professional builders, roofers and remodelers in Chicago and its western suburbs.

"This new location demonstrates US LBM's strategy of local market growth through an expanded specialty product offering that features building materials from the industry's top manufacturers," said US LBM Chief Development Officer Jeff Umosella.

"Our new Hines Roofing & Siding location reinforces our role as Chicagoland's trusted partner for building supplies, something we have proudly been for more than 125 years," said Hines President Doug Jones. "US LBM is a leading distributor of roofing and siding, and we're excited to provide to our customers the premier brands in the category, including CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning."

Hines Roofing & Siding's knowledgeable and experienced team at the new West Chicago location can help area building professionals with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery. The location can be reached by phone at (630) 393-9811, is located at 1201 W. Hawthorne Lane, and is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com .

Contact Timothy Wirth US LBM Communications 484-886-5705 tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-continues-roofing-and-siding-growth-with-new-west-chicago-location-301122269.html

SOURCE US LBM