US LBM Acquires Arizona's Home Center Supply

HEBER, Ariz., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Home Center Supply, a specialty building materials supplier in central Arizona. Home Center Supply will join US LBM's Arizona-based R&K Building Supply and operate under the R&K brand.

Home Center Supply operates two retail locations in Heber and Payson, Arizona, providing lumber, doors, windows, drywall, hardware, roofing and decking products to professional builders and do-it-yourselfers.

With the addition of Home Center Supply, US LBM now operates four locations in Arizona, including R&K's 20-acre property just outside of Phoenix in Gilbert, which includes sales offices, showrooms, a lumberyard, truss plant and several warehouses. In addition to R&K, US LBM's Rosen Materials also operates a location in Arizona.

"Home Center Supply is a trusted partner in its community, known for its superior products, expert advice and customer service, and this will be a great addition to US LBM and R&K," said US LBM President & CEO L.T. Gibson. "As a leading distributor in the Phoenix area, these new locations will help R&K expand its reach and product offering to customers in central Arizona."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

