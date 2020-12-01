US Launch Of NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. today announced their US launch and opening of their US corporate office. This milestone is a major move for NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. on its mission to change the paradigm in professional skincare.

"We developed and patented the DermShield™ technology," says Chris Kraneiss, Managing Director and Executive Vice President at NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. "This enables us to use remarkably highly concentrated active ingredients for better and faster results. Concentrations include i.e. 1.6% retinol, 50% glycolic acid, 25% azelaic acid and 20% salicylic acid. Due to the technology there are truly little to no side effects."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Finished clinical efficacy study of the DermShield™ technology

Making products available only for the professional skincare market

Products not being available in any retail channels or online shops

Expansion into more than 30 countries

"We are very excited about our expansion into the US market," says Masha Minkin, Co-Founder and CTO of NOON™ Aesthetics, Ltd., based in Tel Aviv, Israel "because we know that our technologies and products are very unique and results oriented."

To learn more about NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc., click here www.noonaesthetics.com.

About NOON™ Aesthetics, Ltd.:NOON™ Aesthetics Ltd. was established in 2012 in Tel Aviv, Israel and expanded into more than 30 countries since. NOON™ Aesthetics globally develops, manufactures, and sells clinical skincare to help to treat conditions such as acne, pigmentation, and rosacea. The company does not distribute its products in online but is distributed only through the professional skincare channel. The US corporate office is located in Irvine, California.

NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc. 833-666-6246 infous@noonaesthetics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-launch-of-noon-aesthetics-inc-301179317.html

SOURCE NOON™ Aesthetics, Inc.