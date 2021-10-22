US Insurance Giant Selects EGain Knowledge Hub™ To Power Enterprise-wide Member Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (EGAN) - Get eGain Corporation Report, a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that a Top 5 insurance company in the US has selected eGain Knowledge Hub™ as its strategic knowledge management platform for customer service and member engagement.

Hit by pandemic refunds for auto insurance and payouts from natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires, insurance leaders are investing in digital transformation to improve customer experience and reduce cost. As part of the program, they want to empower contact center reps and field agents with contextual, proactive knowledge, while complying with industry regulations.

Hamstrung by their legacy knowledge system, the carrier launched an extensive RFP process to modernize its knowledge management platform. They were impressed with eGain's rich functionality, track record of at-scale success with blue-chip companies, and eGain's Innovation in 30 Days, a unique, risk-free production pilot. The company will deploy eGain Knowledge across thousands of contact center representatives and field agents for sales, service, and claims management across multiple lines of business.

"Knowledge management is now recommended by Gartner Research as the #1 technology for improving customer service," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We look forward to helping our marquee client modernize customer service with eGain Knowledge and AI."

More informationeGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/ eGain Digital Customer Engagement™ Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/

About eGainOur knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain's top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner Email: press@egain.comPhone: 408 636 4514