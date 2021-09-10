US Home Fitness Equipment Market To 2025 - Growing Influence Of Social Media / Rise In Trend Of Wearable Devices / Introduction Of Innovative Equipment

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US home fitness equipment market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020, the market flourished more progressively in 2020 owing to spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The home fitness equipment market is expected to increase due to rising millennial population, growing prevalence of obesity, rapid urbanization, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surging online sales of fitness equipment, soaring fitness conscious population, etc. Moreover, the market faces some challenges such as space limitation, high cost of fitness equipment, etc.

The market is fairly fragmented with several market players operating in different states. The key players of the home fitness equipment market are Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym S.p.A., and Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., and are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Fitness equipment is a sub-category of the larger sporting goods sector. Fitness equipment can be used at home to complete a good fitness routine. Home fitness equipment is defined as a machine that is used to perform any fitness activity, or to exercise at home. The major fitness equipment that are used for physical exercise at home include treadmills, weight machines, elliptical machines, stationary bicycles, strength building machines, and others.

There are two broad categories of home fitness equipment: cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment includes ski machines, elliptical machines, rowing machines, stair-steppers, treadmill, and exercise cycle. Strength training equipment includes ankle weights, exercise mat, hand weights, resistance bands, weighted arm bands, and tubing. The home fitness equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US home fitness equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Company Coverage

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc.

Technogym S.p.A.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Fitness: An Overview2.2 Home Fitness: An Overview2.2.1 Home Fitness: Pros and Cons2.3 Home Fitness Equipment: An Overview2.3.1 Benefits of Using Fitness Equipment at Home2.3.2 List of Commonly Used Home Fitness Equipment2.4 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation: An Overview2.4.1 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Type2.4.2 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Distribution Channel

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Value3.1.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Treadmill, Elliptical Machine, Exercise Cycle, Rowing Machine, and Others)3.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Type Analysis3.2.1 The US Home Treadmill Market by Value3.2.2 The US Home Elliptical Machine Market by Value3.2.3 The US Home Exercise Cycle Market by Value3.2.4 The US Home Rowing Machine Market by Value3.2.5 The US Home Other Fitness Equipment Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-194.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Economy4.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-194.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry4.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Fitness Equipment

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Driver5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population5.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Obesity5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization5.1.4 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases5.1.5 Surging Online Sales of Fitness Equipment5.1.6 Soaring Fitness Conscious Population5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Space Limitation5.2.2 High Cost of Fitness Equipment5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media5.3.2 Rise in Trend of Wearable Devices5.3.3 Introduction of Innovative Home Fitness Equipment

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategy

