US High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Report 2020-2026: Key Players Include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Gilson

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

The market is mainly driven due to various pivotal factors such as significant growth in the R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and research institutes, growing demand for HPLC in drug discovery activities, and the presence of major biotechnology companies in the country.

As per the research America from 2017 to 2018, medical and health R&D spending in the US grew by 6.4%, reaching $194.2 billion. Therefore, the growing R&D investment in medical health R&D further provides a significant opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of HPLC equipment is further estimated to restrain market growth during the forecast period.The consumables segment is estimated to hold a significant growth in the US HPLC market owing to the growing application of consumables in clinical research applications. Based on the application, the US HPLC market is further segmented into diagnostics, clinical research, forensics, and others. The clinical research segment is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast.Furthermore, the US HPLC market is characterized by the presence of several market players that are catering to a wide range of customers in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Gilson Inc., and others.

These players adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market and gain a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the major activities adopted by the market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.3. Rules & Regulations 3. Market Determinants3.1. Motivators3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities 4. Market Segmentation4.1. US HPLC Market by Product Type4.1.1. Consumables4.1.2. Instruments4.1.3. Accessories4.2. US HPLC Market by Application4.2.1. Diagnostics4.2.2. Clinical Research4.2.3. Forensics4.2.4. Others (Testing) 5. Company Profiles5.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.5.2. AB SCIEX, LLC5.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.5.4. Gilson Inc.5.5. JASCO5.6. Orochem Technologies Inc.5.7. PerkinElmer Inc.5.8. Phenomenex Inc.5.9. Restek Corp.5.10. SIELC Technologies5.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.5.12. Waters Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgwx2n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-high-performance-liquid-chromatography-hplc-market-report-2020-2026-key-players-include-agilent-technologies-perkinelmer-thermo-fisher-scientific-waters-bio-rad-laboratories--gilson-301306015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets