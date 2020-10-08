US Government Taps Los Angeles Company, StringKing, For Millions Of COVID-19 Gowns

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StringKing, a sporting goods, custom-fit apparel, and PPE manufacturer in Los Angeles, has won four Defense Logistics Agency contracts to produce 19 million disposable isolation gowns over the next 12 months. In April, StringKing was leading a team of 1,200 people producing 140,000 cloth face masks per day in Los Angeles. StringKing partnered with prime contractor Unifire Inc.—a highly rated US manufacturer and distributor of fire, rescue, police, and military equipment.

StringKing is directly producing 12 million gowns, while they have partnered with three of the best garment manufacturers In Los Angeles to produce an additional 7 million gowns. In total, these contracts are creating an estimated 800 new jobs In Los Angeles.

StringKing CEO, Jake McCampbell says, "We want to expand the US PPE manufacturing base and reduce America's reliance on other countries in times of emergency. This is the main reason we are partnering with additional manufactures In Los Angeles. We are providing other companies the technologies that we've developed and guiding them through the quality control requirements for medical devices."

The contract, for the "lowest price technically acceptable" level 2 or 3 disposable isolation gowns, had 25 awards out of 129 bids. StringKing had the lowest price award with the average award priced 57% higher. If all contracts were awarded at StringKing's price, it would have saved taxpayers an estimated $270 million.

StringKing has rapidly innovated their gown materials, design, and manufacturing processes over the past 6 months. This Is the 11th version of disposable gown that StringKing has developed since March. StringKing utilizes an ultrasonic welding technology that both attaches panels together and ensures liquid barrier protection.

StringKing is already working full steam ahead to provide whatever the government needs, says McCambell. "We are laser focused on providing high quality, safe products to the DLA. The organization and professionalism from the DLA on this massive contract have been Impressive."

