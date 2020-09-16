US Foods To Participate In The Third Annual Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference On Sept. 16, 2020

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) (the "Company") Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Satriano, and Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Locascio, will participate in the third annual Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference on Sept.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) - Get Report (the "Company") Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Satriano, and Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Locascio, will participate in the third annual Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference on Sept. 16, 2020. During its investor meetings at the conference, the Company expects to provide a general business update, including current case volume trends, as well as Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

A copy of the slides prepared by the Company that will be referenced by Satriano and Locascio during the Company's investor meetings can be found at https://ir.usfoods.com.

About US Foods

