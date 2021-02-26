US Foods To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Virtual Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant And Leisure Management Access Forum On March 12, 2021

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) - Get Report Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Locascio, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum on Friday, March 12, at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

